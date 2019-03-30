Josh Emmett: ‘I will be a world champion’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 30, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Go behind the scenes with Josh Emmett to see his training and preparation ahead of each of his fights. Emmett faces Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night Philadelphia on Saturday, March 30. Emmett hasn’t fought since February 2018 and plans to make a statement in his return.

Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje headlines the card that includes an explosive women's strawweight bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Michelle Waterson. The first fight is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

