Josh Cavan ‘Very Ready’ for Return at LFA 57

While many fighters are looking to build off their 2018 campaigns for their first bouts of 2019, welterweight Josh Cavan hasn’t stepped into the cage in over a year.

Having last fought in October of 2017, Cavan spent much of 2018 preparing others for bouts, while staying as busy as he could in the gym should any opportunities pop up.

“It’s definitely been a while since my last fight,” Cavan told MMAWeekly.com. “Honestly, I’ve been staying ready. I’ve had a couple of short-notice calls that did not come to fruition.

“I’d been staying ready this whole entire time and have been working hard. I’ve been helping guys out with their training camps and getting them ready for their fights and whatnot.”

Outside of MMA, Cavan worked on growing his financial advising business. Having a job outside of fighting that requires a lot of mental fortitude; Cavan was asked his thoughts on the possibilities of brain injuries in combat sports could affect what he does outside the cage.

“My background is hockey, and I felt it a lot more in hockey than I do in fighting,” said Cavan. “I’m glad they have these CT procedures and all this. It is something that people are being cognitive right now.

“I rely on my coaches and family if they do see anything, but after fights I give myself plenty of time to recover. It’s actually very important to stay sharp in financial advising. I’ve been able to do both and it’s been a blessing.”

On January 18 in Broomfield, Colorado, Cavan (15-7) will have his first fight in over a year when he faces Anthony Adams (7-1) in a main card 170-pound bout at LFA 57.

“I have a lot of respect for Anthony,” Cavan said. “It’s a good opportunity with the LFA for me to showcase my talents and take that next step for my family.

“I think ring rust would be a thing for people who don’t stay ready and don’t train. I’ve been training six times a week against top level guys. I definitely feel ready and have been ready for the last year. I feel very ready going into this.”

When it comes to 2019, Cavan is looking to have a productive return to fighting and work his way to the next level sooner than later if possible.

“I take things one fight at a time because you don’t want to overlook anything,” said Cavan.

“My focus is going in there, getting my hand raised, and then after that we’re having our baby a few weeks afterwards, so that’s where my focus will shift. I would like to have my baby as a fighter under the UFC roster.”