Joseph Holmes says he was ‘jumped’ by Kevin Holland & crew

UFC middleweight, Joseph Holmes claims he was the victim of an attack at the hands of UFC fan-favorite Kevin Holland and his friends.

“They beat me up, they beat me down, they stomped on me while I was down,” Holmes said in a video posted to social media late Friday evening (h/t MMA Junkie for the transcription). “F*ck, Kevin Holland. F*ck that guy. I just got fricking jumped.”

The alleged attack is said to have taken place at XKO 60 a regional show in Dallas, TX.

“I’m walking through the venue, he ends up being in front of me, I make quick eye contact and continue on my way,” Holmes said i the video. “I don’t say a word, don’t look at him, don’t touch him, nothing. So then literary less than 10 minutes later, me and my girl, we’re about to leave, and for a quick second I go, ‘Hey, shoot. I just left my clothes upstairs,’ because I changed clothes.

“I go back to run upstairs where my fighter was to grab my clothes that I left, and I see Kevin Holland coming down the stairs. I’m walking up the stairs, and he literally stops in front of me, looking at me, and he like looks at me and reaches his hands out like he’s stopping me to go upstairs.

“Then he grabs my f*cking arm. So what am I going to do? I’m like, “Na, (explicit), get your hands off me,’ and I back him up. … And next thing you know, I’m getting punched in the back of my f*cking head. And I’m just sitting there like, ‘What the f*ck.’ My glasses get tossed across the room, my earphones get tossed off me. I’m just standing there confused, ‘What the f*ck did I do.’ I’m just trying to walk up the stairs.’”

Holmes called out for a legitimate UFC fight with Holland in response to the attack.

Shortly after the video surfaced, Holland posted on his Instagram Story responding to Holmes.

“Let’s be real, they won’t let me fight dude but you can put $20k on sparring,” Holland wrote. “… Piss or get off the pot.”

Holmes is 1-2 in the UFC and holds a win over Alen Amedovski who he submited in the first round of their May 2022 fight.