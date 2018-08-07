HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Lost His Belt, but Tops UFC 227 Fighter Salaries

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

featuredGeorges St-Pierre ‘Would Be Interested’ In Facing Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

TJ Dillashaw

featuredT.J. Dillashaw Closes Rivalry with Cody Garbrandt with Vicious First Round TKO

Dana White and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Confirms Conor McGregor Won’t Be Punished Further by UFC

Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg Shifted to UFC 25th Anniversary Card in Denver

August 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

A fight between top flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Ray Borg has been shifted to the UFC’s 25th Anniversary fight card in Denver.

Though Benavidez vs. Borg had originally been agreed to for Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, the fight has been moved to Nov. 10 at UFC Fight Night 139, according to a report by The Denver Post.

The likely reason for the move was Conor McGregor’s presence in the main event of UFC 229, where he will challenge undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor has three protection orders issued against him for his April 5 actions at the UFC 223 Media Day, when he caused injury to two UFC fighters and one UFC employee.

Ray BorgOne of the two fighters was Borg, whom McGregor is not allowed to come within close proximity until July 2020.

McGregor threw an appliance dolly at the window of a bus that held numerous UFC fighters, including Nurmagomedov, Rose Namajunas, Borg, and Michael Chiesa. The window shattered and injured Borg and Chiesa, necessitating their removal from the UFC 223 fight card. 

Benavidez will look to get back on track in Denver after suffering a very close defeat to Sergio Pettis at UFC 225 after he returned to action following ACL reconstruction surgery on his knee.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack Being Used to Promo the Biggest Fight of the Year

Prior to that setback, Benavidez had only lost to former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson since moving down to 125 pounds.

As for Borg, he will also attempt to get back in the win column after he suffered a loss of his own to Johnson last year.

A featherweight fight between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) is expected to headline the UFC Fight Night 139 fight card.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA