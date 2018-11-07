Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg Scrapped from UFC Fight Night Card in Denver

The UFC Fight Night card in Denver just lost a key flyweight bout as Ray Borg has been pulled from the event due to medical reasons and his opponent Joseph Benavidez will not face a replacement with only three days remaining until the event.

UFC officials confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from MMAJunkie.

There’s no word on the severity of Borg’s condition or why physicians would not allow him to compete on the show.

Borg has now had his last two fights cancelled after he was struck in the eye with debris from Conor McGregor’s attack on a bus ahead of UFC 223 in April that knocked him out of his previously scheduled bout earlier this year.

Now Borg has once again been pulled from a card just days before it was set to take place.

With so little time remaining until the show, Benavidez was also pulled from the event as he looked to bounce back from a split decision loss against Sergio Pettis in his last bout from June.

The UFC Fight Night card from Denver will be reshuffled with a new fight bumping up to the main card to take the place of Benavidez vs. Borg. As of now, UFC officials haven’t selected the bout that will move to the main card with the show moving forward with 12 total fights now.