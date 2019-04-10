Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga 2 set for UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis

If there’s still a flyweight division in the UFC, the next No. 1 contender for the title will likely be determined when Joseph Benavidez faces Jussier Formiga in a rematch at UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 29.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Wednesday.

Who deserves the shot at a flyweight title!?@JussierFormiga & @JoeJitsu look to give us answers at #UFCMinneapolis. pic.twitter.com/9yXOCSlkuN — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2019

While questions remain about the UFC’s intentions to keep or quit the 125-pound men’s division, fights are still being booked while current champion Henry Cejudo is preparing to move up to bantamweight to challenge for the vacant title against Marlon Moraes at UFC 238.

Both Benavidez and Formiga believed they deserved the shot at the belt but instead they will face off with the winner almost assuredly getting the next crack at gold if flyweight is still around in the latter part of 2019.

Benavidez holds a TKO win over Formiga in their first fight from 2013 that led to the former WEC fighter competing for the inaugural flyweight championship in the UFC.

More recently, Benavidez has rattled off wins in eight of his past nine fights including back-to-back victories over Alex Perez and Dustin Ortiz.

As for Formiga, he’s on the best run of his UFC career after four consecutive wins in a row. In his last fight, Formiga defeated highly touted flyweight prospect Deiveson Figueiredo in Mach.

Now Formiga will seek vengeance against Benavidez while both fighters look to cement themselves as the No. 1 contender in the flyweight division.