Joseph Benavidez on His ‘Two Submissions’ and Confusion at TUF 28 Finale

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Joseph Benavidez talks about the confusion surrounding the referee’s interaction with the fighters in the middle of his submission attempt and the fight being restarted when he thought it was over at TUF 28 Finale.

TRENDING > UFC Adelaide Prelim Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Makes His Case for the Flyweights