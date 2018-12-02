Joseph Benavidez Stands Up For the Flyweight Division: ‘We Ain’t Freaking Leaving’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 2, 2018
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

There have been lots of rumblings, rumors, and innuendo about the UFC shuttering its flyweight division. Following the trade of former longtime champion Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship, it’s not hard to see why. Perennial championship contender Joseph Benavidez, however, had a little something to say about the matter following Friday night’s The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale.

UFC Adelaide Prelim Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Makes His Case for the Flyweights

Benavidez emerged from the TUF 28 Finale with an impressive first-round finish of Alex Perez, adding a punctuation to his feelings about the disintegration of his division.

               

