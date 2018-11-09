HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joseph Benavidez Quickly Rescheduled After UFC Denver Bout Canceled

November 9, 2018
No Comments

Joseph Benavidez has been quickly rebooked for a fight later this month after his bout with Ray Borg at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver was abruptly canceled.

Borg was removed from the bout on Wednesday because of undisclosed medical reasons, leaving Benavidez without a suitable opponent.

Benavidez will now return at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale on Nov. 30 in Las Vegas, where he will face Alex Perez. UFC officials confirmed the bout, which was first reported by MMAJunkie.

Despite swirling rumors that the UFC is dismantling its flyweight division, the Benavidez vs. Perez bout will be contested at 125 pounds.

A perennial championship contender, Benavidez (25-5) hasn’t fought since losing a split decision to Sergio Pettis at UFC 225 in June. The only other losses of his 30-bout career have been to former UFC flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson, who was recently shipped off to ONE Championship, and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. 

He’ll look to get back on track against Perez (21-4), who is a former Tachi Palace Fights champion that is currently riding an eight-bout winning streak.

The TUF 28 Finale main event pits former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos against Kamaru Usman in a welterweight battle that should propel the winner toward the title.

               

