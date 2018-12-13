 Joseph Benavidez Fight Gets Cancelled But Will Serve as Backup to Cejudo vs. Dillashaw | MMAWeekly.com
Joseph Benavidez Fight Gets Cancelled But Will Serve as Backup to Cejudo vs. Dillashaw

December 13, 2018
Joseph Benavidez will no longer face Deiveson Figueiredo as previously scheduled but he will stay ready to fight as the backup for the flyweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn.

UFC officials announced on Thursday that a planned bout between Benavidez and Figueiredo scheduled for UFC 233 had been scrapped after the entire event was cancelled earlier this week.

While Benavidez is no longer fighting, he will still get ready and cut weight because he will be the backup for the main event on the first ever UFC card on ESPN+ in January.

“A flyweight bout between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo has also been put on hold. Benavidez will be brought in as a backup for the January 19 bout between Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw,” UFC officials wrote.

Benavidez has plenty of history with both fighters involved in the main event.

He holds a win over Cejudo in 2016 after coaching against him on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and Benavidez was a longtime teammate with Dillashaw at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, Calif.

Now Benavidez will train for a title fight just in case Cejudo or Dillashaw are somehow unable to compete on the card that takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

               

