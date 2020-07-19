Joseph Benavidez extremely emotional after losing final UFC title shot

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Joseph Benavidez lost his final bid for a UFC championship on Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Those are his words.

After nearly 15 years of professional bouts, constantly seeking to prove he is the best, trying with every fiber in his being to become a UFC champion, Benavidez is left with the idea that he will never get another shot at a belt. In fact, he’s ready for retirement.

Having missed out on the UFC flyweight title on four occasions (twice against Demetrious Johnson and twice against Deiveson Figueiredo), Benavidez is almost ready to walk off into the sunset. Almost.

At Saturday night’s UFC on ESPN+ 30 post-fight press conference, an intensely emotional Benavidez admitted that he was ready to call it a career, but not before he gets one more victory.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Trying to make Woodley vs. Covington; Covington is definitely in.’

Dana White’s UFC on ESPN+ 30 post-fight scrum

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)