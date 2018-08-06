HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joseph Benavidez Expected to Face Ray Borg at UFC 229 in Las Vegas

August 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

A flyweight showdown between former title contenders Joseph Benavidez and Ray Borg is currently in discussion for UFC 229 in Las Vegas on Oct. 6.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Monday. The UFC has not made any announcement or confirmation regarding the fight and nothing is official until bout agreements are signed.

The fight will serve as a chance for Benavidez to get back on track after suffering a very close defeat to Sergio Pettis at UFC 225 after he returned to action following ACL reconstruction surgery on his knee.

Prior to that setback, Benavidez had only lost to former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson since moving down to 125 pounds.Ray Borg UFC 216

As for Borg, he will also attempt to get back in the win column after he suffered a loss of his own to Johnson last year.

The New Mexico native was originally scheduled to return in April at UFC 223 but instead he was the victim of a rampage through the Barclays Center in Brooklyn by former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor when he threw a moving dolly through a bus window where several fighters were seated.

Borg ended up with glass in his eye from the shattered window and it forced him out of his scheduled bout.

Now he is ready to fight again with all signs pointing towards a matchup with Benavidez at UFC 229.

               

