Joseph Benavidez believes this is his last UFC title shot (UFC Fight Island)

Joseph Benavidez fell short of winning the vacant UFC bantamweight champion in his first meeting with Deiveson Figueiredo earlier this year in February. He has the opportunity to run that back on Saturday in the UFC on ESPN+ 30 main event on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Having fallen short of winning UFC gold on three previous occasions, the significance of his fourth shot at a title is not lost on Benavidez. He is keenly aware that this could be his last shot at winning the belt.

Hear everything Joseph Benavidez had to say at UFC on ESPN+ 30 Media Day at Fight Island.

