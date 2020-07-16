HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joseph Benavidez UFC on ESPN+ 30 on Fight Island

featuredJoseph Benavidez believes this is his last UFC title shot (UFC Fight Island)

Calvin Kattar lands on Dan Ieg at UFC on ESPN 13 Fight Island

featuredCalvin Kattar outworks Dan Ige in UFC on ESPN 13 main event on Fight Island

UFC Fight Island Kattar vs Ige live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige Live Results

Dana White over Khabib Nurmagomedov with UFC belt

featuredDana White: Khabib fight is still on the table for September | UFC on ESPN 13 Scrum

Joseph Benavidez believes this is his last UFC title shot (UFC Fight Island)

July 16, 2020
NoNo Comments

Joseph Benavidez fell short of winning the vacant UFC bantamweight champion in his first meeting with Deiveson Figueiredo earlier this year in February. He has the opportunity to run that back on Saturday in the UFC on ESPN+ 30 main event on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Having fallen short of winning UFC gold on three previous occasions, the significance of his fourth shot at a title is not lost on Benavidez. He is keenly aware that this could be his last shot at winning the belt.

Hear everything Joseph Benavidez had to say at UFC on ESPN+ 30 Media Day at Fight Island.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 1 ahead of their UFC Fight Island rematch

Dana White: Sportsbook refunded Max Holloway bets after controversial UFC 251 decision

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA