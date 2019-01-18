HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Weigh-In Results – Flyweight Title Fight Officially Set

featuredAlexander Hernandez Calls ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone a ’60-Percent’ Fighter Who Runs From Adversity

featuredHenry Cejudo Promises to Teach TJ Dillashaw a Harsh Lesson in Humility: ‘I’m Going to Make Him Pay’

Joseph Benavidez

featuredJoseph Benavidez Believes the Whole Flyweight Division is Rooting for Henry Cejudo Over TJ Dillashaw

Jose Mariscal Prepared to ‘Do the Right Things’ to Beat Youssef Zalal at LFA 57

January 18, 2019
NoNo Comments

While he didn’t have as much output as he would have liked in 2018, featherweight up and comer Jose Mariscal feels like his year was productive for the growth of his game.

In particular, for Mariscal, the biggest thing was learning to adapt to adversity when applying his game in bouts.

“Last year I was still trying to figure out my style,” Mariscal told MMAWeekly.com. “I over-do strikes or I over-throw, so I felt like last year was me finding my range and where I find guys with my own technique.

“If my first move didn’t work or my second move didn’t work, we had a third or fourth. I’ve just been learning more and I feel great. I feel like I’ve evolved so much over this past year.”

It is because of his development that Mariscal isn’t overly frustrated with only fighting twice in 2018.

“We had a bunch of guys back out of some cards we were looking at,” said Mariscal. “Last year I didn’t fight that much; I try to fight three or four times.

“I look at it as a good thing because I sharpened up all my weapons. I’ve been with this team for two years, and I’m still trying to learning their styles, so I just sharpened up more with my coaches and teammates.”

Mariscal (8-3) will look to kick off his 2019 on a high note when he faces Youssef Zalal (6-0) in the LFA 57 lightweight main event on Friday in Broomfield, Colo.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Issues Sharp Retort to Georges St-Pierre’s Coach

“I actually saw him at LFA (56 in December) and right that’s when I wanted to fight him,” Mariscal said of Zalal. “I saw him and I heard he said if he was healthy he wanted to do this Denver card, and I was ready too and looking for a fight.

“I want the best guys. I don’t want to be overlooked. I want the top guys, and that’s what we did (by getting Zalal). I feel like my style is a little more advanced than Youssef’s, and I feel like I’m going to do the right things to win this fight.”

For Mariscal facing someone like Zalal is a means to an end; it helps pave the way towards making a move up to the next level in 2019.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to do, and that’s why I call out the best guys,” said Mariscal. “I want the best names that are out there that are floating around. I feel like with this fight, hopefully sometime I can make that step closer to a bigger show.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA