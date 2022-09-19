HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJose Aldo welcomes second child, Jose Aldo III

featuredFormer UFC Champion Jose Aldo retires

featuredCory Sandhagen wants a ‘top guy’ next | UFC Vegas 60 Octagon Interview

featuredCory Sandhagen and Song Yadong were even after four rounds: UFC Vegas 60 Official Scorecard

Jose Aldo welcomes second child, Jose Aldo III

September 18, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo welcomed his second child on Sunday. His wife, Vivianne Perreira, gave birth to Jose Aldo III. The two also have a 10-year old daughter, Joanna.

Aldo made the announcement via social media along with photos of the new born.

“18.09.2022 💙 46cm 3.1150 Day of celebration, our long-awaited José Aldo Third has arrived. It feels like the first time, and we’re here with open arms to give you all the love in the world. So beautiful and so small, capable of awakening the greatest feeling: LOVE. And here we are diving in a sea of immeasurable Love! How wonderful God is !!! Welcome my son! We love you,” Aldo wrote on Instagram.

Also on Sunday, news broke that Aldo was retiring from mixed martial arts. The 36-year old held the UFC 145-pound title twice. In his first title reign, “The King of Rio” defended the championship seven consecutive times. His career spanned 18 years and resulted in a record of 31-8. He had one fight remaining on his contract, but was granted his release and is free to pursue other opportunities.

Former UFC Champion Jose Aldo retires

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life