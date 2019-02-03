Jose Aldo: UFC Fortaleza Octagon Interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo put away Renato Moicano in the UFC Fortaleza co-main event on Saturday in Brazil. Aldo spoke about the win and what’s next following the fight in his Octagon interview.

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 marked the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event in Brazil in 2019 with plans to return later in the year.

The fight promotion keeps traveling south next week with its first trip of the year to Australia for UFC 234. The Melbourne fight card is topped by Robert Whittaker putting his middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum with former 185-pound kingpin Anderson Silva putting his legacy on the line against Israel Adesanya, whom many consider to be the new, refined version of Silva.