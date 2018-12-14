HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Lee

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, but One Bout Cancelled

Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Hopes ‘Part Time Fighter’ Brent Primus Will Show Up Thanks to Free Hawaiian Vacation

Honda Center Anaheim Calif

featuredUFC Announces UFC 233 in Anaheim Has Been Cancelled

featuredDan Ige: Meet the Hardest Working Man in All of Mixed Martial Arts

Jose Aldo Returns at UFC on ESPN+ 2 to Face Renato Moicano

December 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo returns to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN+ 2 to face Renato Moicano.

UFC officials announced the bout on Friday. It will be part of the UFC’s second foray onto ESPN+ in 2019, which features a headlining rematch between bantamweight contenders Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes. UFC on ESPN+ 2 takes place on Feb. 2 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Aldo (27-4) will be making his first start in more than six months when he steps into the cage opposite a fellow Brazilian in front of their home country crowd.

Following years of dominance, Aldo went through a rough patch, losing the UFC featherweight title to Conor McGregor, bouncing back with a win over Frankie Edgar, but then losing back-to-back bouts to current champion Max Holloway, all within a two-year span. 

Against Moicano, he hopes to build momentum for another title run, as he is coming off of a first-round finish of heavy-handed Jeremy Stephens at UFC on FOX 30 in July.

TRENDING > VIDEO: Dana White Insists That UFC is Still Getting into the Boxing Business

Moicano should not be an easy route back to title contention, however, as he is on of the hottest properties in the 145-pound weight class. 

Outside of a loss to Brian Ortega at UFC 214 last year, Moicano has won all of his bouts in the Octagon en route to a 13-1-1 record overall.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA