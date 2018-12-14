Jose Aldo Returns at UFC on ESPN+ 2 to Face Renato Moicano

Former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo returns to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN+ 2 to face Renato Moicano.

UFC officials announced the bout on Friday. It will be part of the UFC’s second foray onto ESPN+ in 2019, which features a headlining rematch between bantamweight contenders Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes. UFC on ESPN+ 2 takes place on Feb. 2 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Aldo (27-4) will be making his first start in more than six months when he steps into the cage opposite a fellow Brazilian in front of their home country crowd.

Following years of dominance, Aldo went through a rough patch, losing the UFC featherweight title to Conor McGregor, bouncing back with a win over Frankie Edgar, but then losing back-to-back bouts to current champion Max Holloway, all within a two-year span.

Against Moicano, he hopes to build momentum for another title run, as he is coming off of a first-round finish of heavy-handed Jeremy Stephens at UFC on FOX 30 in July.

Moicano should not be an easy route back to title contention, however, as he is on of the hottest properties in the 145-pound weight class.

Outside of a loss to Brian Ortega at UFC 214 last year, Moicano has won all of his bouts in the Octagon en route to a 13-1-1 record overall.