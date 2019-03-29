HOT OFF THE WIRE

Jose Aldo is still unsure if he’ll fight at UFC 237

March 28, 2019
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo still isn’t sure whether or not he’ll be fighting at UFC 237 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 11. The 32-year-old got an infection in his knee while training and it has put his bout with Alexander Volkanovski in jeopardy.

“I was training wrestling last week and I went in for a double-leg takedown and I kind of burned my knee on the mat and it got infected, so I went to the hospital and my knee (was) pretty swollen. Once I went in there, they just kept me in the hospital,” explained Aldo following the UFC 237 press conference on Thursday.

“When I got to the hospital, I was only supposed to be there for a night and then the antibiotics they gave me didn’t work, so they waited another two days and switched the antibiotics which started to work.”

Aldo wants to compete at the event because it’s in his home country of Brazil. He’s optimistic about being able to fight, but isn’t certain if he’ll be able to.

“Obviously I thought about not being able to fight. I still can’t say that I’m going to fight because I need to go to the doctor and get it re-evaluated. We’re doing everything we can and hopefully I’ll get healed up,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can. My knee is still a bit swollen, but I trained a little bit what I could.”

Aldo was scheduled to see his doctor on Thursday, but had to cancel because of the press conference. He plans to get his knee evaluated again as soon as possible.

