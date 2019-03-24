Jose Aldo hospitalized with bacterial infection ahead of UFC 237 in Brazil

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 23, 2019
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo was hospitalized in Brazil this week after suffering from a bacterial infection stemming from a small cut in his knee.

Aldo was taken to the hospital this past Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro where he was admitted to receive treatment, which reportedly didn’t work at first before a second course of antibiotics took effect to lower his fever. 

Combate in Brazil first reported the news of Aldo’s hospitalization.

Aldo was in training camp preparing for an upcoming fight against Australian slugger Alexander Volkanovski that is expected to be a featured bout at UFC 237 from Brazil on May 11.

According to Aldo’s longtime head coach Andre Pederneiras in the initial story, the expectation is that the bacterial infection wouldn’t alter the fighter’s training too much and he should still be able to compete in May.

Aldo had lobbied to fight at UFC 237 following back-to-back TKO’s in his past two fights against Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano.

Aldo has made it clear that he intends to fight out the rest of his current contract with the UFC and then retire from mixed martial arts.

As of now, Aldo is still expected to compete against Volkanovski in May but more will be known once the former featherweight champion has been released from the hospital and gets back into training for the fight.

