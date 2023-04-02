Jose Aldo Gives Profanity laden response to Conor McGregor Boxing Callout

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 2, 2023
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo fought to a majority draw in his Gramebred Boxing 4 match against former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens on Saturday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Aldo thought he won four of the six rounds but the judges saw it differently.

Following the fight, former two-division UFC Champion and Aldo rival Conor McGregor called out Aldo for a boxing match. Of course, Gamebred Boxing promotion Jorge Masvidal was all for it.

“Me and Aldo should box,” McGregor tweeted. “Let’s make it happen,” immediately replied Masvidal.

Aldo was asked about McGregor calling him out during the Gamebred Boxing 4 Post-fight Press Conference and gave a profanity filled response.

“Conor has a big mouth,” said Aldo. “He always talks a lot of sh*t. He has a scheduled fight. He’s a piece of sh*t.”

“Conor, shut your f**king mouth,” Aldo continued. “We were supposed to fight before in the UFC. You run, and now you still talk sh*t.”

McGregor defeated Aldo by knockout to capture the 145 pound UFC championship at UFC 194 in December 2015. McGregor never defended the featherweight title and Aldo never got a rematch.

