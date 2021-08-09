Jose Aldo expects to fight TJ Dillashaw next

Former two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo wants to add a bantamweight title to his resume.

The 34-year old Brazilian icon soundly defeated Pedro Munhoz in the UFC 265 co-main event at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Aldo called out former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.

“It would be great for me to fight with Dillashaw, hopefully by December. I think it would be a great fight, and that’s what we expect. That’s what I’m expecting right now,” Aldo said.

Aldo’s win on Saturday put him on a two-fight winning streak. Dillashaw returned to the Octagon on July 24th in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 after a two-year suspension for testing positive to EPO. He defeated Cory Sandhagen by split decision and reinserted himself into the top of the 135-pound division.

Dillashaw reemerged in the divisional rankings at no. 2 after his return win over Sandhagen. Aldo entered his UFC 265 bout against Munhoz ranked no. 5.

