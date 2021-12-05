Jose Aldo defeats Rob Font in UFC Vegas 44 main event, calls out T.J. Dillashaw

Former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo defeated No. 4 ranked bantamweight Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 44 main event on Saturday.

Font used his reach to keep Aldo on the outside much of the opening frame. In the closing seconds, Aldo connected with a right hand that staggered Font and knocked him down with a followup left hook.

Font dictated the pace of the fight and had a much higher output than Aldo, but Aldo connected at a higher percentage. On the ground, Aldo controlled Font.

Aldo scored knockdowns in the fourth and fifth rounds as well. After 25 minutes of fighting, the judges scored the fight for Aldo by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 50–45, 50–45, and 49–46.

“I want to be a champion in this division, and I’m still working for that,” Aldo said after the win. “Nobody’s going to stop me. I’m want to be the champion in this division. I’m going to keep working for that, and nobody’s going to stop me.”

UFC Vegas 44 live results: Rob Font vs Jose Aldo

With the win, Aldo solidified himself as a contender in the 135-pound weight class. For his next fight, Aldo called out former champion T.J. Dillashaw.

“I want to fight for the title, but we don’t know what’s going to happen with that, so Dillashaw’s right there just sitting, so I want to fight Dillashaw,” Aldo said. “That would be my best opponent next.