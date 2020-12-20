Jose Aldo calls out T.J. Dillashaw following UFC Vegas 17 win

Former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo picked up his first UFC win as a bantamweight on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 17 co-main event. Heading into the bout, Aldo has lost his last three outings, including his first two bantamweight matches.

Now that he has his first win at 135 pounds, Aldo wants to face a former bantamweight champion next. During his post-fight interview on Saturday, Aldo called out former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw.

“As far as my next fight, it will be Dillashaw. We’ve been talking about Dillashaw a lot. Dana, make it happen,” he said.

Dillashaw hasn’t fought since losing to Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title in January 2019. He relinquished his bantamweight championship in March 2019 after failing a drug test following the Cejudo bout.

He’s serving out his last days under suspension and will be eligible to return on January 19, 2021.

During Saturday’s post-fight press conference, Aldo explained why he wants to face Dillashaw.

“I don’t have anything bad with T.J.,” he said. “I just want to make great fights for the fans. I think T.J. is a great former champion, and I think this fight makes sense for everybody.”

Jose Aldo’s full UFC Vegas 17 post-fight interview

