Jose Aldo: ‘I’m pretty close to becoming champion again’ (UFC 237 embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 237 Embedded, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas gardens, packs and practices piano at home before another wild fight week begins. Challenger Jessica Andrade draws strength from nature; elsewhere in Rio, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo shows off a local artistic tribute to him.

Middleweight Jared Cannonier stays on track in the gym for his upcoming bout against legend Anderson Silva.

UFC 237 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world strawweight title fight taking place Saturday, May 11th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.