HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 217 interview

featuredDaniel Cormier eyeing Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones as final two UFC fights

featured‘Cowboy’ Cerrone beats Al Iaquinta after five round war, calls out Conor McGregor

featuredAl Iaquinta expects Cowboy Cerrone to dive for takedowns in UFC Ottawa main event

UFC Ottawa Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 9 Full Live Results: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy (Results & Fight Stats)

Jose Aldo: ‘I’m pretty close to becoming champion again’ (UFC 237 embedded)

May 6, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 237 Embedded, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas gardens, packs and practices piano at home before another wild fight week begins. Challenger Jessica Andrade draws strength from nature; elsewhere in Rio, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo shows off a local artistic tribute to him.

Middleweight Jared Cannonier stays on track in the gym for his upcoming bout against legend Anderson Silva.

UFC 237 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world strawweight title fight taking place Saturday, May 11th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Marlon Moraes still wants to face T.J. Dillashaw after his doping suspension is finished

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA