HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKayla Harrison: ‘Every fight is like the Olympics for me at this point, that’s how I treat it’

Conor McGregor weigh-ins tongue out

featuredDana White meeting with Conor McGregor soon, fight against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone ‘makes sense’

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 with belt

featuredRose Namajunas happy to move past Joanna Jedrzejczyk with new challenge against Jessica Andrade

Daniel Cormier UFC 217 interview

featuredDaniel Cormier eyeing Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones as final two UFC fights

Jose Aldo and Anderson Silva get heroes’ welcomes in Brazil (UFC 237 embedded)

May 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 237 Embedded, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas finally gets some downtime on the long flight to Rio. Title challenger Jessica Andrade gets pushed in the workout room, then live streams with legendary light heavyweight Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and opponent Alexander Volkanovski keep their skills sharp ahead of their pivotal clash. Middleweight Jared Cannonier lands to bad news about his family and luggage. Aldo and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva receive heroes’ welcomes at the host hotel, with fans, employees and fellow fighters paying their respects.

UFC 237 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world strawweight title fight taking place Saturday, May 11th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Watch Rose Namajunas defeat Joanna Jedrzejczyk a second time (UFC 237 Free Fight)

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA