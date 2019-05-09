Jose Aldo and Anderson Silva get heroes’ welcomes in Brazil (UFC 237 embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 237 Embedded, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas finally gets some downtime on the long flight to Rio. Title challenger Jessica Andrade gets pushed in the workout room, then live streams with legendary light heavyweight Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and opponent Alexander Volkanovski keep their skills sharp ahead of their pivotal clash. Middleweight Jared Cannonier lands to bad news about his family and luggage. Aldo and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva receive heroes’ welcomes at the host hotel, with fans, employees and fellow fighters paying their respects.

UFC 237 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world strawweight title fight taking place Saturday, May 11th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.