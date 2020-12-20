HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jose Aldo addresses military patch worn in UFC Vegas 17 bout

December 19, 2020
Former two-time feathweight champion Jose Aldo got back in the win column on Saturday, defeating Marlon Vera by unanimous decision in the UFC Vegas 17 main event. During the bout, Aldo wore a military patch on his chest. The commentators thought that it may have been a tattoo. The patch fell off late in the fight with Marlon Vera.

Aldo addressed the patch during the event’s post-fight press conference. He didn’t seek or receive permission to wear the patch. He didn’t think it would be an issue because it was a military patch or sticker. Hear all of what Aldo had to say.

