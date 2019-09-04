Jornel Lugo looking to show he has ‘the skills to pay the bills’ at CES 58

When it comes to his pro debut this past May versus Joshua Oxendine at CES 56, bantamweight Jornel Lugo is not only happy to have picked up the win, but is also pleased with how he was able to perform in the fight.

In particular, Lugo feels like he carried himself like a veteran and didn’t let the nervousness that may come with making a pro debut affect him.

“I feel like I did a good job,” Lugo told MMAWeekly.com. “One thing that I always try to make sure I do is to fight how I fought: stay calm, cool, and collected. A lot of people can’t fight how I fought.

“I was able to stay composed and set up the shot. I went for the takedown, and I realized he was biting on the takedowns, and I was able to set up the overhand and clipped him. From there he was dazed, he shot, and I choked him out. I think it worked out well.”

One thing that helped Lugo make a successful debut was the time he spent in the amateur ranks, where he was able to make good strides forward, especially following his lone defeat.

“My last three (amateur) fights I learned so much,” said Lugo. “I took my only amateur loss three fights ago and I learned so much from that loss.

“I learned to capitalize on all the little mistakes I make in every single fight. Being able to adjust my composure, adjust to the ring, and get the correct mindset going into the cage is what really prepared me to go pro.”

On Saturday in Hartford, Conn., Lugo (1-0) will look to build a winning streak when he faces Harris Bonfiglio (2-0) in a main card 135-pound bout at CES 58.

“I feel like his fighting style is kind of weird,” Lugo said of Bonfiglio. “He has one awkward type of fighting styles.

“He’s looking for wild kicks, wild punches, moves forward, is a tough guy, but everyone’s tough – my mother’s tough, my two-year-old daughter is tough – everyone’s tough, so it’s going to take more than being tough to beat me. I just have to go out there and prove that I have the skills to pay the bills.”

For Lugo, just staring out his pro career, the main thing is just to stay active as he builds his record up, so having more bouts before the close of 2019 would be a big thing for him.

“I just go fight by fight, but I want to get one or two more in before the year’s over,” said Lugo. “I’m definitely focused on this one, but I’d like to get in two more before the year is over.”