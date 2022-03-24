Jorge Masvidal’s first tweet after jail is absolutely hilarious

Jorge Masvidal was officially arrested and charged on Thursday following his alleged attack on Colby Covington earlier this week. The two have been feuding for years and finally fought at UFC 272 where Covington defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision.

That wasn’t good enough for Masvidal.

He allegedly found Covington, who had been speaking badly about his family and children, and sucker-punched him on the streets.

Now he’s been released on a $15,000 bond and he’s clearly showing how nonplussed he is about his pending charges.

What’s open right now ? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 24, 2022

The MMA community has rallied around Masvidal, for the most part, some even going as far as calling for a boycott of Covington.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean you can insult his children,” former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter. “No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down that path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

Not all fighters were on Masvidal’s side though.

Former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, called for Masvidal’s BMF title to be stripped.