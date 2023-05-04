HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJorge Masvidal’s father arrested for allegedly shooting someone at the former fighter’s home

featuredUFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier Media Day

featuredDaniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones retirement comments

Conor McGregor Post Mayweather Fight

featuredConor McGregor rips Manny Pacquiao after reps win $5M lawsuit

Jorge Masvidal’s father arrested for allegedly shooting someone at the former fighter’s home

May 4, 2023
NoNo Comments

Jorge Masvidal‘s father has been arrested for allegedly shooting someone following an argument at the retired UFC fighter’s home.

Masvidal wasn’t at home at the time of the alleged shooting. The news was first reported by Andy Slater on Twitter. Slater hosts the syndicated Andy Slater Show based out of Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

“SLATER SCOOP: Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops. The UFC star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me,” Slater wrote on Twitter.

“More: Jorge Masvidal was not at the house when the shooting happened. He was out promoting his bareknuckle boxing event which takes place Friday night at the FLA Live Arena,” Slater added.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker