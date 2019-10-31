Jorge Masvidal’s fan fights get shut down by UFC at open workouts (video)

Jorge Masvidal decided to have the fans fight each other on stage instead of him working out at the UFC 244 open workouts. But the UFC stepped in and shut it down.

Masvidal faces Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.