Jorge Masvidal would rather fight Conor McGregor than fight Kamaru Usman for a UFC belt

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Jorge Masvidal had quite the year in 2019. He broke out from the pack and ascended to become of the UFC’s biggest stars. He landed a record-setting knockout of Ben Askren. He defeated Nate Diaz for the BMF belt.

With the way things have gone lately for Masvidal, it wouldn’t be a shocker if he were to be declared next in line for a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. But that’s not what he wants.

His stock at an all-time high, Masvidal wants the bigger, flashier fights, like Conor McGregor more than he wants a shot at the title.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone video: The verbal throwdown that started it all

Check out what Masvidal had to say about the belt, McGregor, and more in his recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.