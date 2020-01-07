HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cowboy Cerrone - MoreThanACowboy-5

featuredCowboy Cerrone will be healthy, happy and ready to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Conor McGregor - MacLife pre-UFC 246

featuredVideo: Conor McGregor explains why he’s fighting Cowboy Cerrone at 170 and who is next

Dana White - ESPN on 2020

featuredDana White lays out plans for 2020: Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Floyd Mayweather and more!

featuredBellator Japan fight highlights: Fedor knocks out Rampage in final fight in Japan

Jorge Masvidal would rather fight Conor McGregor than fight Kamaru Usman for a UFC belt

January 6, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Jorge Masvidal had quite the year in 2019. He broke out from the pack and ascended to become of the UFC’s biggest stars. He landed a record-setting knockout of Ben Askren. He defeated Nate Diaz for the BMF belt. 

With the way things have gone lately for Masvidal, it wouldn’t be a shocker if he were to be declared next in line for a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. But that’s not what he wants.

His stock at an all-time high, Masvidal wants the bigger, flashier fights, like Conor McGregor more than he wants a shot at the title.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone video: The verbal throwdown that started it all

Check out what Masvidal had to say about the belt, McGregor, and more in his recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA