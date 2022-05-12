HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington

featuredJorge Masvidal wins bid to inspect Colby Covington’s watch ahead of potential hearing

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight press conference

featuredNate Diaz posted a photo urinating on the grounds of the UFC headquarters ‘they won’t cut me’

featuredJoanna Jędrzejczyk says she’ll be the champion again by the end of the year

featuredUFC executive confirms ‘scale was accurate’ after Charles Oliveira’s controversial weight miss

Jorge Masvidal wins bid to inspect Colby Covington’s watch ahead of potential hearing

May 12, 2022
NoNo Comments

The saga between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington has just gotten a new update.

According to TMZ, who spoke with Masvidal’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, Masvidal’s team was granted permission to inspect the watch that Covington claims was damaged when Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched him on the streets of Miami.

The watch, which Covington claims was worth $95K, will be given to Masvidal’s legal team who have alleged that the watch is a fake.

According to the outlet, “Cohen said he believed the watch was a ‘Folex’ composed of aftermarket and fraudulent parts” if the legal team is able to prove that it could drastically reduce the potential damages that Covington might be awarded.

This was the first win for two separate motions that Masvidal’s team filed. The first was to inspect the watch, which was granted. The second was to view medical records which show the “brain injury” that Covington claims he suffered after the attack. That motion should be answered by the judge at a later date, according to TMZ.

Masvidal has pleaded not guilty.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 273 Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA