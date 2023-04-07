Jorge Masvidal willing to put ‘BMF Belt’ on the line again

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 7, 2023
To build a fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, the fight promotion created a “BMF” title to crown the ‘baddest motherf**ker.’ Masvidal took home the title and the one-off belt due to doctor stopped and that was expected to be it for the ‘BMF’ belt.

During the UFC 287 Pre-Fight Press Conference on Thursday, Masvidal said that he’d put the belt on the line, but wanted to string together some wins first.

“For starters, I’ll say that there are many BMFs. There’s many BMFs sitting up right here with me (on stage), so yeah, we’ll definitely put that title up again,” said Masvidal.

“Gamebred” is on a three-fight losing streak, albeit to the former champion Kamaru Usman twice and top contender Colby Covington. He takes on No. 5 ranked Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event on Saturday and hopes to begin a series of wins.

“I just want to get a nice winning streak and knock people’s head off and we’re going to put that title right back up,” he said.

Israel Adesanya: ‘F**k the belt, I’m coming for his head’

