Jorge Masvidal willing to fight UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in return to lightweight

Jorge Masvidal has been locked in a war with the UFC over negotiating his next fight, but said recently that he’d be willing to return to lightweight for the challenge of facing champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Masvidal and UFC president Dana White have expressed their difference of opinion to the media after Masvidal shot down an opportunity to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the belt. He said that the UFC wasn’t willing to negotiate with him after allegedly offering him less to challenge Usman than he received for his UFC 244 headliner opposite Nate Diaz.

Diaz and Masvidal fought for the fictional BMF belt, but did not fight with an actual divisional title on the line.

Usman is now scheduled to defend the belt against Gilbert Burns on July 11 at UFC 251, the promotion’s first event on its infamous Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

In a video he released to his YouTube channel, Masvidal indicated that he appreciated what Khabib “brings to the table” and would welcome the challenge, although he again stipulated that the UFC would have to make it worth his while.

“If they paid me what I’m worth to go down to 155 (pounds), 100-percent (I would fight Khabib),” Masvidal said.

“I like what Khabib does. I like that he’s undefeated and he’s one of the best lightweights at the weight currently. So just that obstacle alone would be enough.”

