HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 247 post-fight

featuredJon Jones prepared for UFC holdout to last two to three years

UFC on ESPN 11 Fighter Salaries - Jim Miller

featuredUFC on ESPN 11 fighter salaries: Record-setting Jim Miller tops payroll

Dana White - UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White blasts boxing, backs fighter who quit at UFC on ESPN 11

Curtis Blaydes lands right hand on Alexander Volkov at UFC on ESPN 11

featuredCurtis Blaydes routes Alexander Volkov in UFC on ESPN 11 main event

Jorge Masvidal willing to fight UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in return to lightweight

June 25, 2020
NoNo Comments

Jorge Masvidal has been locked in a war with the UFC over negotiating his next fight, but said recently that he’d be willing to return to lightweight for the challenge of facing champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Masvidal and UFC president Dana White have expressed their difference of opinion to the media after Masvidal shot down an opportunity to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the belt. He said that the UFC wasn’t willing to negotiate with him after allegedly offering him less to challenge Usman than he received for his UFC 244 headliner opposite Nate Diaz. 

Diaz and Masvidal fought for the fictional BMF belt, but did not fight with an actual divisional title on the line. 

Usman is now scheduled to defend the belt against Gilbert Burns on July 11 at UFC 251, the promotion’s first event on its infamous Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

In a video he released to his YouTube channel, Masvidal indicated that he appreciated what Khabib “brings to the table” and would welcome the challenge, although he again stipulated that the UFC would have to make it worth his while.

 “If they paid me what I’m worth to go down to 155 (pounds), 100-percent (I would fight Khabib),” Masvidal said.

“I like what Khabib does. I like that he’s undefeated and he’s one of the best lightweights at the weight currently. So just that obstacle alone would be enough.”

(Video courtesy of Jorge Masvidal)

TRENDING > UFC vets Michael Bisping and Chad Mendes in heated argument over PEDs

Dana White: Jorge Masvidal is like the Diaz Brothers

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA