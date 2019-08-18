Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Nate Diaz next (video)

Prior to Nate Diaz‘ unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis in Saturday’s UFC 241 co-main event, Jorge Masvidal called out the Stockton, Calif., native backstage at the event. Masvidal believes it’s a fight that everyone would want to see.

“I think that goes down in history as something that everybody here would pay their hard-earned money to see,” he said during a scrum interview.

After Diaz’ win, he stated that he’d like to face Masvidal next. It’s in the matchmaker’s hands now.

“With this belt, I want to defend it against – Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight,” Diaz said. “All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangsters in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody that done it right but me and him. I know my man’s a gangster, but he ain’t no West Coast gangster.”

