HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Nate Diaz (Complete)

Dana White UFC 241 press conference

featuredUFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Dana White (Complete)

Stipe Miocic victorious at UFC 241

featuredUFC 241 results: Stipe Miocic takes the heavyweight belt back from Daniel Cormier

UFC 241 Cormier vs Miocic 2 live results

featuredUFC 241 Live Results: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Nate Diaz next (video)

August 18, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to the MMAWeekly YouTube Channel)

Prior to Nate Diaz‘ unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis in Saturday’s UFC 241 co-main event, Jorge Masvidal called out the Stockton, Calif., native backstage at the event.  Masvidal believes it’s a fight that everyone would want to see. 

“I think that goes down in history as something that everybody here would pay their hard-earned money to see,” he said during a scrum interview. 

After Diaz’ win, he stated that he’d like to face Masvidal next.  It’s in the matchmaker’s hands now.

“With this belt, I want to defend it against – Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight,” Diaz said. “All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangsters in this game anymore.  There ain’t nobody that done it right but me and him. I know my man’s a gangster, but he ain’t no West Coast gangster.”

RELATED > UFC 241 Live Results: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA