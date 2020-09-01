Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz BMF rematch could kick off UFC 2021 pay-per-view schedule

Though the Baddest Motherf—er championship was supposed to be a one-and-done promotional ploy, there is a UFC rematch on the table for Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal defeated Diaz with a controversial doctor’s stoppage following the third round of their UFC 244 main event on Nov. 2, 2019, in New York. He walked away with the fictional tile of BMF champion with a very real championship belt around his waist.

It’s not clear where the second bout would take place, but ESPN reported that the UFC is targeting the rematch for January. In all likelihood, it would be the headliner for the promotion’s first pay-per-view event of 2021.

Aside from the location, which largely depends upon developments surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear if the BMF belt would be on the line. UFC president Dana White has consistently said it was a one-time deal.

Masvidal followed the Diaz bout with an actual UFC championship fight against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman had initially been slated to defend against Gilbert Burns in the UFC 251 main event on July 12 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Burns fell out of the bout when he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Masvidal agreed to step in at the last minute, eventually losing a lopsided decision to the champion.

Diaz has not set foot in the Octagon since losing to Masvidal in the UFC 244 main event.

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns rescheduled for UFC 256

Though it didn’t happen at UFC 251, Usman vs. Burns appears to be back on again for UFC 256 on Dec. 12. Again, the location could depend upon coronavirus developments, but the bout will likely take place in Las Vegas. UFC 256 is also expected to feature dual-division champion Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line opposite Megan Anderson.

UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz fight recap and highlights

