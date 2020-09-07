Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 could feature BMF title defense

Jorge Masvidal’s victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November of 2019 may not be a one-off Baddest Motherf—er title fight after all.

At the time that bout played out, all intentions were for the BMF belt to be a one-off gimmick. But now that a rematch is being discussed, UFC president Dana White said that Masvidal doesn’t want to simply tuck the belt away in his closet, he wants to defend the belt against Diaz in the rematch.

“(Masvidal) wants to defend it against Diaz,” White following last week’s Contender Series event in Las Vegas. “They were the first two to fight for it. You know what I mean? They were the guys that fought for it. He wants to put it up versus Nate again.”

White went on to confirm that the intention is for Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 to headline a card, most likely kicking off 2021 as the UFC’s first pay-per-view of the coming year.

Could Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 have fans in attendance?

Though that would be about four months from now, White still isn’t entertaining the idea that he will be able to have fans in attendance, though he seemed to maybe give a little wink in that direction.

“I’m not thinking about (having fans in attendance) at all. Obviously, we’re gonna have to see how the next three, four months play out. I have this funny feeling things are gonna change a lot after November,” said White, likely a nod to the U.S. presidential election.

White recently spoke on behalf of his friend and current U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. Trump is the Republican nominee, running for reelection opposite Democratic nominee and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Depending upon who wins the election in November, the continued response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could take on a very different shape than what we are currently seeing. Or perhaps there might even be a vaccine or further treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Regardless, White is not counting on anything before it becomes a reality, instead continuing to focus on running UFC events as safely as possible from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and UFC Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Dana White talks in depth about pandemic response

