Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren in the works for UFC International Fight Week 2019

A welterweight showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren is currently in the works for International Fight Week 2019 in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the contest confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the fight following an initial report from ESPN.

As International Fight Week comes together for the week of July 6, there is a possibility that the UFC promotes a second card in addition to the UFC 239 pay-per-view on Saturday night. The UFC has run as many as three shows during International Fight Week in the past so it’s possible that Masvidal vs. Askren could be scheduled for UFC 239 or potentially another card if that ends up in the UFC’s schedule.

Masvidal is coming off a stunning second round knockout against Darren Till in his last fight as he rocketed up the rankings after suffering losses in his two previous fights to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Demian Maia.

Now Masvidal will attempt to hand Askren the first loss of his career when they meet in July.

Askren got his UFC career off to a good start with a first round submission against former champion Robbie Lawler in early March and he has been anxiously awaiting his next assignment ever since.

Masvidal vs. Askren is the latest addition to that International Fight Week lineup that also includes two title fights at UFC 239 with Jon Jones facing Thiago Santos for the light heavyweight title and Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight strap on the line against former champion Holly Holm.