Jorge Masvidal gives UFC 287 retirement speech

Jorge Masvidal stepped into the Octagon at UFC 287 looking to upset Gilbert Burns and get back into the UFC championship picture. That didn’t happen. He instead found himself on the other end of things, giving a retirement speech in front of his hometown Miami crowd.

Watch as Masvidal calls it a career, not missing an opportunity to throw another bit of support behind former U.S. President Donald Trump. Masvidal has been a longtime Trump supporter.

UFC fighters react to Jorge Masvidal announcing retirement after loss

Jorge Masvidal UFC 287 retirement speech

(Video courtesy of UFC)