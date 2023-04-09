HOT OFF THE WIRE
Henry Cejudo UFC 287 Reaction

featuredHenry Cejudo posts live reaction to Israel Adesanya winning back the middleweight crown

Michael Bisping YouTube

featuredMichael Bisping reacts to Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira

Gilbert Burns UFC 287 Post Fight Press Conference

featuredGilbert Burns accuses Jorge Masvidal of being ‘slippery’

Israel Adesanya UFC 287

featuredIsrael Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira in UFC 287 main event

Jorge Masvidal gives UFC 287 retirement speech

April 9, 2023
NoNo Comments

Jorge Masvidal stepped into the Octagon at UFC 287 looking to upset Gilbert Burns and get back into the UFC championship picture. That didn’t happen. He instead found himself on the other end of things, giving a retirement speech in front of his hometown Miami crowd.

Watch as Masvidal calls it a career, not missing an opportunity to throw another bit of support behind former U.S. President Donald Trump. Masvidal has been a longtime Trump supporter.

UFC fighters react to Jorge Masvidal announcing retirement after loss

Jorge Masvidal UFC 287 retirement speech

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker