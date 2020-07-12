Jorge Masvidal: ‘I want to run until I throw up. I’m very upset right now.’

Jorge Masvidal saved the day, but couldn’t take home the belt at UFC 251 on Saturday.

When Gilbert Burns fell out of the UFC 251 main event after testing positive for COVID-19, Masvidal quickly stepped in to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Despite the short-notice, Masvidal lasted all five rounds with the champion. That, of course, wasn’t the objective. The objective was to take Usman’s belt.

Following the fight, Masvidal broke down his performance and commented on what might be next for him.

Hear everything Masvidal had to say after his loss to Usman at the UFC 251 Post-Fight Press Conference on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman shuts down Jorge Masvidal in UFC 251 main event

How did UFC Fight Island come to be?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)