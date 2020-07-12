HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island

featuredKamaru Usman shuts down Jorge Masvidal in UFC 251 main event

UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal live results

featuredUFC 251 Fight Island: Usman vs. Masvidal Live Results

Dana White UFC 251 prefight scrum

featuredDana White: UFC 251 is trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight | Fight Island

Jorge Masvidal UFC 251 scrum

featuredJorge Masvidal: ‘Don’t Let these Devils or Demons hold you down’ | UFC 251 Fight Island

Jorge Masvidal: ‘I want to run until I throw up. I’m very upset right now.’

July 12, 2020
NoNo Comments

Jorge Masvidal saved the day, but couldn’t take home the belt at UFC 251 on Saturday.

When Gilbert Burns fell out of the UFC 251 main event after testing positive for COVID-19, Masvidal quickly stepped in to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Despite the short-notice, Masvidal lasted all five rounds with the champion. That, of course, wasn’t the objective. The objective was to take Usman’s belt. 

Following the fight, Masvidal broke down his performance and commented on what might be next for him.

Hear everything Masvidal had to say after his loss to Usman at the UFC 251 Post-Fight Press Conference on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman shuts down Jorge Masvidal in UFC 251 main event

How did UFC Fight Island come to be?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA