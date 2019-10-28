Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 media call: Mr. Masvidal takes the media to task

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Ahead of UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal wasn’t going to entertain any off-topic questions from the MMA media and he made that clear from the start of his UFC 244 media conference call.

Masvidal addressed the anxiety he felt when Nate Diaz was thought to be out of their UFC 244 main event, his preparation for the fight, and much more.

TRENDING > Upset man hurls water bottle at Conor McGregor at Q&A (includes video)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.