Jorge Masvidal: UFC 239 Workouts Q&A (complete video)

Jorge Masvidal has been rather quiet when it comes to doing media ahead of his UFC 239 showdown with Ben Askren. That was no different at the UFC 239 open workouts on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

While the format was set up for the UFC to hand off a microphone for reporters to ask questions of the fighters after their workouts, Masvidal kicked the media aside and made his question and answer session all about the fans. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.

