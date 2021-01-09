Jorge Masvidal threatens to leave Twitter over Donald Trump ban

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is apparently considering leaving his more than 650,000 Twitter followers behind. Masvidal threatened the move in support of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been banned from Twitter.

UFC president Dana White is pushing hard for a Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal bout as soon as possible in 2021, but Masvidal is currently embracing a fight against Twitter.

The President was largely criticized by a majority of media reports and by numerous politicians and others for inciting the breach of the United States Capitol earlier this week.

President Trump’s comments on Twitter and elsewhere led to both Facebook and Twitter banning him.

Facebook has said that President Trump’s indefinite ban will be in place until after Jan. 20, when President Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Twitter initially banned the President for 12 hours. It has since cited ongoing threats of violence leading the company to permanently suspend Donald J. Trump’s personal account, which is the account from which he most frequently tweeted.

Twitter’s decision to ban the President hasn’t sat well with conservatives and others who believe it is in essence banning free speech. Masvidal is a longtime support of President Trump and appears ready to leave Twitter as a show of his continued support.

“Not too many place I ain’t been kicked out of and since all the cool kids have been kicked off Twitter… Follow the leader,” Masvidal tweeted on Saturday.

“Ala din my way out of here. #supernecessary”

That isn’t a minor decision if Masvidal follows through. He currently has more than 650,000 followers on Twitter. Leaving the platform leaves behind an easy way to connect to his fans, which adds value to his sponsorship opportunities as an athlete.

Jorge Masvidal has been singing President Trump’s praises for quite some time

