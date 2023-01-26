Jorge Masvidal teases ‘big fight news’

Jorge Masvidal may be stepping into the Octagon sooner than we thought.

On Thursday the BMF champ took to Twitter to announce that he has some fight news coming soon.

Big fight news coming soon — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) January 26, 2023

Fans were quick to speculate who he might be matched with next. Some thought he might be the coach of the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, alongside Conor McGregor who teased that he’d been asked just yesterday.

Others thought he was going to fight Gilbert Burns next. Burns took to Twitter to tease an appearance in London, then asked fans who he should fight, giving Masvidal as an option. Burns just secured a massive win at UFC 283.

Masvidal hasn’t fought since his loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 in 2022. Shortly after that fight, Masvidal was arrested for allegedly assaulting Covington on the streets of Miami. Many thought that case might derail his return as they await trial.