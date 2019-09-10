Jorge Masvidal talks Nate Diaz UFC 244 bout, rips on Colby Covington (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 9, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

It has been a whirlwind week for Jorge Masvidal. 

Masvidal was recently booked to headline UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City opposite Nate Diaz. Not only that, but he’s been the focus of teammate and former friend Colby Covington’s latest round of tirades. 

Masvidal joined Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN on Monday, where he addressed how the Diaz fight came together, what he expects from that fight, and targeted Covington for his latest remarks.

