Jorge Masvidal takes it to the street at UFC London open workout

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jorge Masvidal used his time during his UFC London open workout on Wednesday to provide a little street knowledge for those watching.

Masvidal on Saturday will step into the UFC on ESPN+ 5 main event opposite home country hero Darren Till, looking to take a step up the welterweight ladder into title contention.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.