Jorge Masvidal slings dirt from his past with Colby Covington as verbal war continues

Colby Covington has to worry about Kamaru Usman this weekend at UFC 245, but he’s already landed in the crosshairs of the “baddest motherf—er” in the game.

Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter on Thursday to unleash a series of messages aimed at his American Top Team teammate and former friend after their relationship fractured and dissolved earlier this year.

Covington had taken shots at Masvidal in a prior interview with MMAFighting where he referred to him as “street Judas” while responding to claims that he failed to pay his boxing coach following a win over Rafael dos Anjos in 2018.

Masvidal dug through the history books to come back at Covington while slinging dirt from their past when they were friends and training partners under the same group of coaches in Florida.

The first saw Masvidal call Covington a “sell out” after he essentially gave up on their friendship to gain a little extra notoriety as he relished his heel role in the UFC.

Remember when I used to let you sleep on the couch? #hitemup you were crying cause those Brazilian girls punked you and I put you on. I fed you, clothed you and you sold out for 7 likes sad that’s all you got for a title fight. 13th disciple is a bitch #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 12, 2019

He continued with a shot at Covington over an alleged incident that happened in south Florida followed by jabs about a particularly rough training session with teammate Gleison Tibau.

Remember when your ass got tried on south beach and me and Ike had to save your ass from some real goons fucking you up? When tibau whooped your ass so hard in sparring and you came crying to me asking if it’s ok to be scared like a bitch? #thecrucifixion — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 12, 2019

The final message from Masvidal targeted American Top Team employee John Hartnett, who also came under fire from UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the past as well. Hartnett is one of the gym managers at American Top Team and he’s worked closely with Covington during his rise up the welterweight ranks.

This is the dude John Harnett aka fake ass josh hartnett you got it all that swag from? All the scripts of snowflakes, marks, virgins. The dude talking about Amanda, Dustin, woodley. An ATT employee living at home with his elderly parents and don’t help them none #thecrucifixion pic.twitter.com/c2uMmykgK1 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 12, 2019

Judging by his messages on Thursday, Masvidal is aiming at a showdown with Covington at some point after UFC 245 gets wrapped up. If Covington is able to claim the undisputed welterweight title in the main event, it would certainly make a fight against Masvidal a highly marketable event for the UFC in 2020.

Kamaru Usman claims Colby Covington has declined to fight him on four occasions

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)