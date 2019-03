Jorge Masvidal scores devastating KO over Darren Till (UFC London Highlights)

Welterweight Jorge Masvidal silenced the crowd inside The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday by knocking out Darren Till in the UFC on ESPN+ 5 main event. Masvidal hadn’t fought since November 2017 and came back in a big way. Check out the finish.

