Jorge Masvidal Says the Fans Will Get Their Money’s Worth When He Fights Darren Till

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Welterweight Jorge Masvidal headlines UFC Fight Night London against Darren Till on March 16 and says that the fans will get their money’s worth. Masvidal thought he was going to face Nick Diaz, but believes the fight with Till is just as big or bigger.

TRENDING > Nevada Commission Threatens to Penalize Fighters Like Conor McGregor Who Trash Talk