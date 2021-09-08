HOT OFF THE WIRE

Jorge Masvidal says potential fight with Nick Diaz would ‘be a blessing’

September 8, 2021
September 8, 2021

It’s been a while since we’ve seen BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal, in the Octagon. Even though he’s coming off back-to-back losses over UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Masvidal is still a big draw and his fights are always big crowd pleasers. 

That’s why everyone is anxious to see him back in the cage as soon as possible and dream matchmaking is happening all the time. But in a recent interview with ESPN, Masvidal reveals who he’d like to be his next opponent and it’s a good one. 

“If Nick [Diaz] looks good and does his job, why not me and Nick?” Masvidal said. “I’d love to fight Nick. It’s a classic fight. It’s a fight that I always wanted to do since I was at Strikeforce at 155 [pounds] and he was at 170. I was like, ‘Man, that’s a dude I would like to fight.’ Nothing personal, just because of his style. The way that he leaves it all out there. If I get a fight with Nick, it’ll be a blessing.”

This potential matchup has the fans salivating. We saw Masvidal and Nick’s brother Nate Diaz in a historic New York fight card at UFC 244 and we all remember how that one went. Nick is arguably the better of the two Diaz brothers, but much less active. 

Nick will be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he faces off with Robbie Lawler later this month and fans are eager to see if the six-year layoff will produce a different Nick. 

The bottom line is Masvidal has a singular goal and that’s getting another chance at the title, no matter the opponent he has to fight to get there. 

“The title is everything that’s on my mind,” Masvidal said.

One thing is for sure, the fans will be tuning in to see whichever fight Masvidal books next. 

